SAP ABAP Developer (Advanced) 2659 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

General Role Tasks:

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Support system audits

IFT Specific Role Tasks/Requirements

Planning: Assist user departments in designing system requirement/proposal documentation based on business processes

Designing Responsibilities in projects:

Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Review business requirements and propose and create system design, evaluate alternatives

Review and present proposed system design / solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner / Business owner for IFT

Design systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements (Template solution)

Support the following steps in the Designing Cycle:

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Preparation of user and operation manual

Creation of Test Cases

User training (Key users)

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation (transition into line)

System checks/quality assurance

User sign-off

Time estimating:

Time estimates must be adhered to according to projects

Estimated completion time to be agreed upon by Consultant, Project Manager and User Organisation

Principal accountabilities:

Ensure that the timings set by the Project Manager are achieved

Ensure user satisfaction / acceptance of all completed systems / processes / maintenance requests

Provide support to all user departments in achieving the approved company technology and software objectives

Ensure systems compatibility with agreed AG strategies and standard

Ensure that all job streams for a system operate correctly

Leadership tasks:

Ensure user appreciation of the principles of system designing

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Relevant IT / Business Degree

SAP ABAP Certification

10+ years’ experience

Essential Skills Requirements:

Specific Technical Skills:

SAP ABAP knowledge in FI/CO:

General Ledger

Asset Accounting

Accounts Payable

Accounts Receivable

Banking

Interfaces via SAP Partner System, IDocs as well as Web Services

SAP Workflow in FI, MM and SD

Purchasing

SAP ABAP knowledge in Sales and Distribution

SAP ABAP knowledge in Materials Management

Project Systems

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Specific Technical / Functional skills

Understanding of integration between systems using different technologies

Requirements analyses, organisation, and management

Translating and simplifying technical requirements

Provide input to document requirements in appropriate format

Assist with identification and management of risk

Knowledge of Unix and Connect-M Managed File Transfer

Soft Skills

Strong presentation skills

Above-board work ethics

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Willing and able to travel internationally

Problem solving capabilities

Ability to work as part of a team

Ability to work interdependently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation

Additional Requirements:

Ownership mentality, willingness to take over responsibility and drive topics

Willingness deal with (talk to) our global customers (due to the global exposure language barriers might exist)

Open and pro-active communication across teams

Ability to understand complex work environments

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the feature team

Flexibility to work after hours if needed

German Speaking

Experience in a DevOps environment

Confluence and Jira

Desired Skills:

SAP ABAP knowledge in Materials Management

SAP ABAP knowledge in Sales and Distribution

Project Systems

