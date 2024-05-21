SAP ABAP Developer (Advanced) 2659 TT

General Role Tasks:
Development and maintenance on platform/application
Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
Support system audits
IFT Specific Role Tasks/Requirements
Planning: Assist user departments in designing system requirement/proposal documentation based on business processes
Designing Responsibilities in projects:
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- Review business requirements and propose and create system design, evaluate alternatives
- Review and present proposed system design / solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner / Business owner for IFT
- Design systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements (Template solution)
- Support the following steps in the Designing Cycle:
Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
Preparation of user and operation manual
Creation of Test Cases
User training (Key users)
System testing/parallel runs
System implementation (transition into line)
System checks/quality assurance
User sign-off
Time estimating:
- Time estimates must be adhered to according to projects
- Estimated completion time to be agreed upon by Consultant, Project Manager and User Organisation
Principal accountabilities:
- Ensure that the timings set by the Project Manager are achieved
- Ensure user satisfaction / acceptance of all completed systems / processes / maintenance requests
- Provide support to all user departments in achieving the approved company technology and software objectives
- Ensure systems compatibility with agreed AG strategies and standard
- Ensure that all job streams for a system operate correctly
Leadership tasks:
- Ensure user appreciation of the principles of system designing
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Relevant IT / Business Degree
SAP ABAP Certification
10+ years’ experience
Essential Skills Requirements:
Specific Technical Skills:
SAP ABAP knowledge in FI/CO:
- General Ledger
- Asset Accounting
- Accounts Payable
- Accounts Receivable
- Banking
Interfaces via SAP Partner System, IDocs as well as Web Services
SAP Workflow in FI, MM and SD
Purchasing
SAP ABAP knowledge in Sales and Distribution
SAP ABAP knowledge in Materials Management
Project Systems
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Specific Technical / Functional skills
Understanding of integration between systems using different technologies
Requirements analyses, organisation, and management
Translating and simplifying technical requirements
Provide input to document requirements in appropriate format
Assist with identification and management of risk
Knowledge of Unix and Connect-M Managed File Transfer
Soft Skills
Strong presentation skills
Above-board work ethics
Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
Willing and able to travel internationally
Problem solving capabilities
Ability to work as part of a team
Ability to work interdependently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
Additional Requirements:
Ownership mentality, willingness to take over responsibility and drive topics
Willingness deal with (talk to) our global customers (due to the global exposure language barriers might exist)
Open and pro-active communication across teams
Ability to understand complex work environments
Flexibility to take up different tasks in the feature team
Flexibility to work after hours if needed
German Speaking
Experience in a DevOps environment
Confluence and Jira
Desired Skills:
- SAP ABAP knowledge in Materials Management
- SAP ABAP knowledge in Sales and Distribution
- Project Systems