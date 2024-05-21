SAP ABAP Developer (Senior) 2660 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

General Role Tasks:

Development and maintenance on platform/application.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Support system audits.

IFT Specific Role Tasks/Requirements:

Planning: Assist user departments in designing system requirement/proposal documentation based on business processes.

Designing Responsibilities in projects:

Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

Review business requirements and propose and create system design, evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system design / solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner / Business owner for IFT.

Design systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements (Template solution).

Support the following steps in the Designing Cycle.

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

Preparation of user and operation manual.

Creation of Test Cases.

User training (Key users).

System testing/parallel runs.

System implementation (transition into line).

System checks/quality assurance.

User sign-off.

Time estimating:

Time estimates must be adhered to according to projects.

Estimated completion time to be agreed upon by Consultant, Project Manager and User Organisation.

Principal accountabilities:

Ensure that the timings set by the Project Manager are achieved.

Ensure user satisfaction / acceptance of all completed systems / processes / maintenance requests.

Provide support to all user departments in achieving the approved company technology and software objectives.

Ensure systems compatibility with agreed AG strategies and standard.

Ensure that all job streams for a system operate correctly.

Leadership tasks:

Ensure user appreciation of the principles of system designing.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Relevant IT / Business Degree

SAP ABAP Certification

8+ years’ experience

Essential Skills Requirements:

Specific Technical Skills:

SAP ABAP knowledge in FI/CO:

General Ledger

Asset Accounting

Accounts Payable

Accounts Receivable

Banking

Interfaces via SAP Partner System, IDocs as well as Web Services.

SAP Workflow in FI, MM and SD

Purchasing

SAP ABAP knowledge in Sales and Distribution

SAP ABAP knowledge in Materials Management

Project Systems

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) charter.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Specific Technical / Functional skills

Understanding of integration between systems using different technologies.

Requirements analyses, organisation, and management.

Translating and simplifying technical requirements.

Provide input to document requirements in appropriate format.

Assist with identification and management of risk.

Knowledge of Unix and Connect-M Managed File Transfer.

Soft Skills

Strong presentation skills.

Above-board work ethics.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Willing and able to travel internationally.

Open and pro-active communication across teams.

Ability to understand complex work environments.

Desired Skills:

SAP ABAP knowledge in FI/CO

Interfaces via SAP Partner System

Purchasing

