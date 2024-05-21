SAP embeds AI to help business stay agile

Kathy Gibson reports – Over the last few years, businesses around the world have faced one disruption after the other.

“This why we say that businesses unusual is the new business as usual,” says Hans-Peter Fulle, chief business officer: EMEA at SAP. “And that is why we need to ensure our systems are future-proof.”

Speaking at the SAP Innovation Day in Johannesburg today, Fulle says technology should help the world to run better and improve people’s lives.

To do this, technology vendors like SAP need to enable agility at scale, achieve more across the value chain, and ensure that sustainability is at the core of business.

Fulle points out that IDC research finds that 85% if enterprises will combine human expertise with AI to augment foresight across the organisation.

“This is becoming more important over time,” he says. “At SAP we categories the three key requirement for I in business are being relevant, reliable and responsible.”

He explains that this means SAP is integrating AI in a way that is relevant for the 25 verticals that it operates across. Reliability is a function of data accuracy, and this has to be clean and reliable.

In terms of responsibility, SAP works to deliver the highest levels of security and ethics across the suite.

SAP’s Business AI is embedded across the portfolio, Fulle adds.

It starts with the Joule copilot that understands the business. Beneath this are the embedded AI capabilities, in the applications including Cloud ERP , supply chain management, human capital management, spend management and business network, customer relationship management and the business technology platform. This is based on the AII Foundation that sits in the Business Technology Platform

The third level of the AI ecosystem partnership and investments with organisations such as Aleph Alpha, Anthropic, Cohere, Databricks, DataRobot, Google Cloud, IBM and Microsoft.

“We are developing more than 100 business capabilities every year,” Fulle adds.