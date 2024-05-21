SAP Software Engineer-Tax/Customs 2661 – Gauteng Centurion

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role

Role Title (Role Level): SAP Software Engineer-Tax/Customs (Advanced)

TAX / US Customs

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· SAP Module Configuration

· Development documentation

· FICO / GL project experience

· SAP GTS / Customs process knowledge

· SAP FI

· SAP CO

· SAP MM

· SAP SD

· SAP Hana

· Agile methodology

· Testing skills

· Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· German speaking

· Flexibility to work some weekends or longer hours / different time zones if required.

· Standby on a rotational base required

· Familiar with tools such as Xsuite / Jira / Xray / confluence

· Business analysis / understanding templates

· Support go live preparations

· Assure quality of design

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

4-6 years of experience

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

· ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)

· Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc

· Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

· Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.

· Integration testing with other modules

· Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing

· Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects

· Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners

· Go-live preparation and post Go-live support

· Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails

· Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)

· Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

· Executing the required changes through configuration

· Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls

· Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them

· Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests)

· Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results

· Carrying out regression testing

· Interact with consultants of other modules

· User interface transactional solutions

· Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

· Conduct SAP Module process configuration

· Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

· Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

· Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

· Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

· Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

WHAT DO WE OFFER YOU?

· Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes

· Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period

· High Work-Life balance

· Remote / On-site work location flexibility

· Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment

· Modern, state-of-the-art offices

· Dynamic Global Team collaboration

· Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

Desired Skills:

SAP TAX Consultant

SAP FICO

SAP Finance

