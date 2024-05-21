SAP Software Engineer-Tax/Customs 2661

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role
Role Title (Role Level): SAP Software Engineer-Tax/Customs (Advanced)
Product / Feature Team Information (if applicable)
TAX / US Customs
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· SAP Module Configuration
· Development documentation
· FICO / GL project experience
· SAP GTS / Customs process knowledge
· SAP FI
· SAP CO
· SAP MM
· SAP SD
· SAP Hana
· Agile methodology
· Testing skills
· Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· German speaking
· Flexibility to work some weekends or longer hours / different time zones if required.
· Standby on a rotational base required
· Familiar with tools such as Xsuite / Jira / Xray / confluence
· Business analysis / understanding templates
· Support go live preparations
· Assure quality of design
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
4-6 years of experience
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
· Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
· ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
· Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
· Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
· Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
· Integration testing with other modules
· Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
· Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
· Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
· Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
· Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
· Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)
· Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
· Executing the required changes through configuration
· Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
· Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them
· Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests)
· Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results
· Carrying out regression testing
· Interact with consultants of other modules
· User interface transactional solutions
· Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
· Conduct SAP Module process configuration
· Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
· Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
· Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
· Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
· Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
WHAT DO WE OFFER YOU?
· Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
· Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
· High Work-Life balance
· Remote / On-site work location flexibility
· Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
· Modern, state-of-the-art offices
· Dynamic Global Team collaboration
· Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology
Desired Skills:
- SAP TAX Consultant
- SAP FICO
- SAP Finance