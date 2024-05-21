Senior Prepaid Analyst

Our client in the telecommunications space is seeking a Senior Specialist Prepaid Analyst to join their team on a 6-month Independent Contract basis to be based in Midrand.

As a Senior Specialist Prepaid Analytics your role will require you to work closely with stakeholders to assist in evaluating the performance of various products, campaigns, and other initiatives and to provide detailed recommendations and next steps. Your role will also require you to analyse market and industry related activities and ideate appropriate responses to minimise the risks of pricing changes both long term and short term.

Matric essential and

A relevant 3 year degree or National Diploma essential in BSc, Engineering, Analytics or related and

A minimum of 5 years relevant experience essential

Expert using SQL, Excel, powerpoint, or similar tools

Exploratory analytics in collaboration with commercial Experts to deliver on key KPIs

Prepare and deliver high quality and concise presentations on the performance of various initiatives.

Extensive experience in SQL or equivalent mandatory.

Automate and enhance existing reporting.

Provide input into commercial meetings to assist in decision making processes.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

