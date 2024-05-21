SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER
Location: Centurion, Pretoria.
Package: R70 000pm – R75 000pm CTC
The Software Developer will be responsible for the development of software and software modifications using C++, Java, C#, or other identified languages.
The role involves various tasks including system testing, solution documentation, verification of solution development against specifications, and maintenance of domain knowledge of Command & Control systems.
Additionally, the Software Developer will engage in designing software using common standards, mentoring in programming and domain knowledge, client liaison, and customer relations management.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Develop software and software modifications using C++, Java, C#, or other identified languages.
- Conduct system testing and implementation.
- Document solutions effectively.
- Verify solution development against development specifications.
- Maintain domain knowledge of Command & Control systems.
- Design software and software modifications adhering to common standards.
- Consult with clients to understand their requirements and provide appropriate solutions.
- Manage customer relations to ensure satisfaction and retention.
- Identify and create opportunities that benefit the company and promote long-term development.
Social Competencies
- Maintain a positive attitude and motivate team members.
- Focus on achieving results and make decisions decisively.
- Demonstrate genuine care for individuals and foster team development.
- Adapt easily to changes and proactively take new initiatives.
- Uphold professionalism in personal and company values.
- Exhibit strong communication skills for internal and external representation.
- Effectively manage and resolve conflicts within the team.
Education and Other Competencies
- degree/diploma or equivalent qualifications/experience relevant to the division’s activities.
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience of C++ software development in the working environment is
- Solid understanding of the Dev Ops environment.
- Solid knowledge and experience of Command & Control systems.
- Familiarity with the systems and products developed for Command & Control. Proficiency in written, verbal, and reading comprehension in English.
Desired Skills:
- c++
- Dev Ops environment
- Command & control systems
- Java
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years [other] Finance
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma