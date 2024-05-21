Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

Location: Centurion, Pretoria.

Package: R70 000pm – R75 000pm CTC

The Software Developer will be responsible for the development of software and software modifications using C++, Java, C#, or other identified languages.

The role involves various tasks including system testing, solution documentation, verification of solution development against specifications, and maintenance of domain knowledge of Command & Control systems.

Additionally, the Software Developer will engage in designing software using common standards, mentoring in programming and domain knowledge, client liaison, and customer relations management.

Duties & Responsibilities

Develop software and software modifications using C++, Java, C#, or other identified languages.

Conduct system testing and implementation.

Document solutions effectively.

Verify solution development against development specifications.

Maintain domain knowledge of Command & Control systems.

Design software and software modifications adhering to common standards.

Consult with clients to understand their requirements and provide appropriate solutions.

Manage customer relations to ensure satisfaction and retention.

Identify and create opportunities that benefit the company and promote long-term development.

Social Competencies

Maintain a positive attitude and motivate team members.

Focus on achieving results and make decisions decisively.

Demonstrate genuine care for individuals and foster team development.

Adapt easily to changes and proactively take new initiatives.

Uphold professionalism in personal and company values.

Exhibit strong communication skills for internal and external representation.

Effectively manage and resolve conflicts within the team.

Education and Other Competencies

degree/diploma or equivalent qualifications/experience relevant to the division’s activities.

A minimum of 5 years’ experience of C++ software development in the working environment is

Solid understanding of the Dev Ops environment.

Solid knowledge and experience of Command & Control systems.

Familiarity with the systems and products developed for Command & Control. Proficiency in written, verbal, and reading comprehension in English.

Desired Skills:

c++

Dev Ops environment

Command & control systems

Java

C#

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years [other] Finance

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

