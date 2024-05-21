Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

May 21, 2024

SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

Location: Centurion, Pretoria.
Package: R70 000pm – R75 000pm CTC

The Software Developer will be responsible for the development of software and software modifications using C++, Java, C#, or other identified languages.
The role involves various tasks including system testing, solution documentation, verification of solution development against specifications, and maintenance of domain knowledge of Command & Control systems.
Additionally, the Software Developer will engage in designing software using common standards, mentoring in programming and domain knowledge, client liaison, and customer relations management.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Develop software and software modifications using C++, Java, C#, or other identified languages.
  • Conduct system testing and implementation.
  • Document solutions effectively.
  • Verify solution development against development specifications.
  • Maintain domain knowledge of Command & Control systems.
  • Design software and software modifications adhering to common standards.
  • Consult with clients to understand their requirements and provide appropriate solutions.
  • Manage customer relations to ensure satisfaction and retention.
  • Identify and create opportunities that benefit the company and promote long-term development.

Social Competencies

  • Maintain a positive attitude and motivate team members.
  • Focus on achieving results and make decisions decisively.
  • Demonstrate genuine care for individuals and foster team development.
  • Adapt easily to changes and proactively take new initiatives.
  • Uphold professionalism in personal and company values.
  • Exhibit strong communication skills for internal and external representation.
  • Effectively manage and resolve conflicts within the team.

Education and Other Competencies

  • degree/diploma or equivalent qualifications/experience relevant to the division’s activities.
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience of C++ software development in the working environment is
  • Solid understanding of the Dev Ops environment.
  • Solid knowledge and experience of Command & Control systems.
  • Familiarity with the systems and products developed for Command & Control. Proficiency in written, verbal, and reading comprehension in English.

Desired Skills:

  • c++
  • Dev Ops environment
  • Command & control systems
  • Java
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years [other] Finance
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

