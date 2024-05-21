Software Developer – Developer and Verification Testing

SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT VERIFICATION AND TESTING

Location: Centurion, Pretoria.

Report to: Software manager

Package: R30 000pm – R45 000pm CTC

The successful individual will take responsibility for design, development, and integration of terrain-related functionality in most of the software applications developed by the company.

Ensuring the effective execution of testing procedures and the coordination of acceptance activities for software development projects. The role encompasses a variety of tasks including requirement extraction, test scenario specification, scheduling, execution, reporting, and customer liaison.

Duties & Responsibilities

Extract requirements from applicable specifications.

Group requirements according to applicable tests.

Specify test scenarios based on requirements.

Schedule tests according to the development schedule.

Execute tests and report test results.

Produce release notices for software development progress.

Generate Acceptance Test Procedures as per the test plan.

Review Acceptance Test Procedures with customer representatives. Schedule and coordinate Acceptance Tests.

Produce Acceptance Reports.

Liaise with customers during test conduct.

Report problems (bugs/deviation from requirements) using issue reports.

Capture reported issue reports in the Fault Reporting and Corrective Actions System (FRACAS).

Extract reports from the FRACAS system for reporting to customers during configuration control meetings.

Attend meetings with customers.

Social Competencies

Positive thinking.

Excellent cooperative ability and communication skills.

Highly adaptive to changes and willing to take new initiatives. Professional demeanour reflecting

personal and company values. Working in a high-pressure or stressful environment.

Education and Other Competencies

Grade 12 or equivalent.

Completion of a course in Practical Testing and Software Inspections.

Proficient knowledge and experience of Command and Control (C2) systems and products.

Technical understanding of the application developed.

Technical knowledge of the environment in which the application will be applied.

Training skills to participate in customer training on the application’s use.

Proficiency in written, verbal, and reading comprehension in English. (Compulsory).

An intermediate level of knowledge in Microsoft Office application is compulsory.

Minimum work experience of 5 years is compulsory.

Knowledge of the following will be advantageous.

GIT

Artifactory

Redmine

Working in Virtual Machines

Desired Skills:

Fault Reporting and Corrective Actions System

GIT

Artifactory

Redmine

Working on virtual machines

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

