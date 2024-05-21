Software Developer – Lineage (DFD’s included) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the Banking Industry is looking for a Software Developer – Lineage to join their team for a 12-month contract.

As a Software Developer, you will be responsible for focusing on the lineage and data flow design aspects of the program. This includes creating data flow diagrams (DFDs), defining data models, ensuring data lineage, and implementing data governance policies on AWS.

Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in software development with a focus on data lineage, data modeling, and data flow design.

Proven experience with AWS services and tools, particularly in the context of data management and governance.

Strong understanding of data governance principles and best practices.

Proficiency in creating data flow diagrams (DFDs) and data models.

Desired Skills:

