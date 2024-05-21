Test Analyst

May 21, 2024

We’re looking for an experienced Test Analyst to join our team. You’ll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, collaborate with a diverse team of professionals, and contribute to the success of our organization.

What you’ll do:

  • End-to-end Functional/ Manual Testing.

  • Strong Analysis skills.

  • Good experience with Test cases and Test Scenarios.

  • Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

  • Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.

  • Building and maintaining regression test packs.

  • Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

  • Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

  • Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

  • Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

  • API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI).

  • UAT Testing.

  • Mobile testing (bonus).

  • Other Technologies: Jira.

  • Insurance experience is a huge benefit.

Qualifications Required:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

  • ISTQB

Your Expertise:

  • Years experience: 5 +.

  • End-to-end Testing of a new Cloud-based Wealth Management and Pension System/ Platform.

  • Currently busy with Manual Testing and need someone who can do end-to-end testing and back-end testing.

  • Take business requirements and turn them into test cases.

  • Agile environment.

  • Jira is being used.

  • UAT Testing

  • API experience (Postman or SOAP UI).

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Contract Position

  • Location: Cape Town or Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

