Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We’re looking for an experienced Test Analyst to join our team. You’ll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, collaborate with a diverse team of professionals, and contribute to the success of our organization.
What you’ll do:
- End-to-end Functional/ Manual Testing.
- Strong Analysis skills.
- Good experience with Test cases and Test Scenarios.
- Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.
- Building and maintaining regression test packs.
- Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).
- Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.
- Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.
- Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.
- API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI).
- UAT Testing.
- Mobile testing (bonus).
- Other Technologies: Jira.
- Insurance experience is a huge benefit.
Qualifications Required:
- Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
- ISTQB
Your Expertise:
- Years experience: 5 +.
- End-to-end Testing of a new Cloud-based Wealth Management and Pension System/ Platform.
- Currently busy with Manual Testing and need someone who can do end-to-end testing and back-end testing.
- Take business requirements and turn them into test cases.
- Agile environment.
- Jira is being used.
- UAT Testing
- API experience (Postman or SOAP UI).
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Contract Position
- Location: Cape Town or Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery