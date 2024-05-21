Trend Micro expands AI-powered cybersecurity platform

Trend Micro has launched significant additional AI-powered functionality in its platform to secure organisational use of AI and better manage the risks associated with mass adoption of new AI tools.

Co-founder and CEO Eva Chen comments: “Great advancements in technology always come with new cyber risk. Like cloud and every other leap in technology we have secured, the promise of the AI era is only powerful if protected. Our latest platform updates deliver new efficiencies to security teams and provide critical guidelines for AI use.”

Trend is introducing new capabilities to protect every person accessing public or private generative AI services across organisations. The new elements in Trend Vision One – Zero Trust Secure Access (ZTSA) include:

* Centralised management of employee access and usage of AI applications;

* Prompt inspection to prevent data leaks and malicious injections;

* Content filtering to meet compliance requirements; and

* Defense against large language model (LLM) attacks.

Dave Gruber, principal analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, says: “In addition to establishing and refining AI governance policies, security teams need effective mechanisms to identify, monitor, and implement controls for AI usage at both the individual and enterprise level. Security vendors like Trend Micro who have both a long history and experience working with AI, and a proven record of delivering solutions for monitoring and implementing network, web, and cloud controls are well positioned to help security teams enable the rapid adoption of AI to accelerate business objectives in a secure manner.”