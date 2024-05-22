2555 Fullstack Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role

Full Stack Java Developer (Senior)

Product / Feature Team Information (if applicable)

PICOP / Launch enabling systems

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Java EE

· JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)

· Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)

· EJB (Back-end)

· RESTful and SOAP services

· SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

· Kubernetes

· Linux / Unix experience

· Docker

· GitHub

· Cloud Architecture

· Terraform

· Knowledge of webservices (Restful)

· Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.

· Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· JSF

· Angular

· PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / Fargate / Lambda)

· Build Tools (Maven)

· Jenkins (Provision, Configure, Maintain and Secure, Pipelines)

· Git, Bitbucket

· Jira, Confluence

· DevOps

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· IT Degree / Diploma advantageous

· At least 8-10 years JAVA development experience

· Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

· Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

· Agile working experience advantageous

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Part of a Dev team responsible for the development and maintenance of the application (front-end and back-end).

Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.

Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.

Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.

Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner.

Comply with Code Compliance & Unit Testing standards and practices.

Prepare system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

Desired Skills:

JEE Developer

Java developer

Full stack developer

