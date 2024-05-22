2555 Fullstack Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role
Full Stack Java Developer (Senior)
Product / Feature Team Information (if applicable)
PICOP / Launch enabling systems
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Java EE
· JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
· Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)
· EJB (Back-end)
· RESTful and SOAP services
· SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
· Kubernetes
· Linux / Unix experience
· Docker
· GitHub
· Cloud Architecture
· Terraform
· Knowledge of webservices (Restful)
· Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.
· Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· JSF
· Angular
· PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / Fargate / Lambda)
· Build Tools (Maven)
· Jenkins (Provision, Configure, Maintain and Secure, Pipelines)
· Git, Bitbucket
· Jira, Confluence
· DevOps
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· IT Degree / Diploma advantageous
· At least 8-10 years JAVA development experience
· Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
· Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
· Agile working experience advantageous
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Part of a Dev team responsible for the development and maintenance of the application (front-end and back-end).
- Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.
- Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.
- Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.
- Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner.
- Comply with Code Compliance & Unit Testing standards and practices.
- Prepare system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.
Desired Skills:
- JEE Developer
- Java developer
- Full stack developer