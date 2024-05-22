Position: Application Developer
Hire Resolves client is currently seeking a talented and experienced Application Developer to join their team in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape. The successful candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality software applications that meet the needs of the clients and users.
Responsibilities:
- Develop, test, and deploy custom software applications using various programming languages and tools
- Work closely with project managers, designers, and other team members to ensure smooth and efficient project delivery
- Collaborate with clients and end-users to gather requirements and provide technical support and troubleshooting
- Assist in the documentation of software applications and provide training and support to end-users
- Keep up to date with the latest technologies and trends in application development to continuously improve our products and services
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field
- Proven experience as an Application Developer or similar role
- Proficiency in programming languages such as Java, C#, Python, or Ruby
- Strong understanding of software development methodologies and best practices
- Experience working with SQL databases and web technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript)
- Excellent problem-solving and communication skills
- Ability to work effectively in a team environment and manage multiple projects simultaneously
