Application Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Position: Application Developer

Hire Resolves client is currently seeking a talented and experienced Application Developer to join their team in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape. The successful candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality software applications that meet the needs of the clients and users.

Responsibilities:

Develop, test, and deploy custom software applications using various programming languages and tools

Work closely with project managers, designers, and other team members to ensure smooth and efficient project delivery

Collaborate with clients and end-users to gather requirements and provide technical support and troubleshooting

Assist in the documentation of software applications and provide training and support to end-users

Keep up to date with the latest technologies and trends in application development to continuously improve our products and services

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field

Proven experience as an Application Developer or similar role

Proficiency in programming languages such as Java, C#, Python, or Ruby

Strong understanding of software development methodologies and best practices

Experience working with SQL databases and web technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript)

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills

Ability to work effectively in a team environment and manage multiple projects simultaneously

If you are a passionate and dedicated Application Developer looking to join a dynamic team in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

Hire Resolve reviews applications daily , so please upload or email through your CV today!

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Application Developer

Application Developer

Application Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position