C# Developer w. RFID – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve is currently looking for a skilled C# Developer with experience in RFID technology for a position with one of our clients. As a C# Developer with RFID expertise, you will play a crucial role in developing and implementing software solutions that utilize RFID technology.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and implement software solutions utilizing C# and RFID technology

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and develop innovative solutions

Ensure software applications meet performance, availability, and security requirements

Support and maintain existing RFID systems and applications

Debug and troubleshoot issues in production and non-production environments

Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in RFID technology and software development practices

Requirements:

Basic understanding of embedded hardware systems.

Basic understanding of RFID and IoT protocols.

Understanding of NoSQL (MongoDB), SQL (MSSQL), and Time Series Databases (InfluxDB).

Understanding of Message Queue (MQ) systems (MQTT).

Understanding of IT security: authentication and authorization (JWT), encryption, SSL (RSA), hardware/software vulnerabilities, and network security.

Understanding of DevOps processes.

Proficient understanding of development flow and source control (GIT).

Understanding of design methodologies (UML).

Proficient understanding of C# and software patterns (Dependency Injection).

Good experience with Linux, including basic administration, file system/user administration, and backup procedures.

Understanding of and ability to write shell scripts (Bash) and PowerShell scripts.

Basic understanding of networking, Networking Models (OSI layers), TCP/IP schema, and firewall controls (Iptables).

Proficient understanding of system integration and architecture, RESTful APIs (Swagger), and diagnostic tools (Postman).

Understanding of containers (Docker) and orchestration (Kubernetes)

Basic understanding of testing methodologies and tools (Unit Test, Selenium).

Basic exposure to various enterprise systems, general ERP (SAP), CRM (Salesforce), Service platforms (ServiceNow), etc.

Good documentation skills, including drawing and diagrams, and familiarity with document standards (ISO9000).

Basic understanding of formal corporate deployment processes and various development environments.

Self-discipline and the ability to work independently without supervision while being a team player.

Ability to learn new technologies and prototype them

Benefits:

Desired Skills:

