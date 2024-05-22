Controls Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The Controls Software Engineer plans, implements, modifies, administers and evaluates Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software and systems for the telescope. While being part of the Computing and Software team, they work with the Observation Monitoring and Control Agile Release Train in coordination with the Control System Architect and other Control System Engineers to develop the control system, using the TANGO framework. They must have an understanding of Agile methodologies and DevOps processes. They must have experience in Python, Git, Test-Driven Development, Test Automation & Continuous [URL Removed] should have or be willing to acquire experience in the TANGO toolkit including TANGO device development and client-side tools, understanding of Interferometry techniques, C++, Docker, Kubernetes, Gherkin, Behaviour Driven Development & practical experience configuring instrumentation and commissioning control systems and parts of scientific instruments.

Desired Skills:

Tango

Python

Git

C++

Docker

Kubernetes

Gherkin

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SOE

