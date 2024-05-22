Position: Data Analyst
Hire Resolves client is seeking a highly skilled and detail-oriented Data Analyst to join their team in Pretoria, Gauteng. The successful candidate will be responsible for analysing data, generating insights, and developing data-driven strategies to improve business performance.
Responsibilities:
- Analyse large datasets to identify trends, patterns, and correlations
- Develop predictive models to forecast trends and make data-driven decisions
- Create reports and dashboards to visualise data and communicate findings to stakeholders
- Identify opportunities for process optimisation and cost reduction
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive data-driven decision making
- Stay current on industry trends and best practices in data analysis
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or related field
- Proven experience as a Data Analyst or similar role
- Proficiency in statistical analysis tools such as R, SAS, or SPSS
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Ability to work independently and within a team
- Knowledge of data visualisation tools such as Tableau or Power BI
- Experience working with SQL databases
- Prior experience in the financial services industry is a plus
If you are a talented Data Analyst with a passion for analysing data and driving business growth, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity in Pretoria, Gauteng.
Hire Resolve reviews applications daily , so please upload or email through your CV today!
Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.
- Salary: negotiable.
- Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.
- Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn
- You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com
We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.
