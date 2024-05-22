Data Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

Position: Data Analyst

Hire Resolves client is seeking a highly skilled and detail-oriented Data Analyst to join their team in Pretoria, Gauteng. The successful candidate will be responsible for analysing data, generating insights, and developing data-driven strategies to improve business performance.

Responsibilities:

Analyse large datasets to identify trends, patterns, and correlations

Develop predictive models to forecast trends and make data-driven decisions

Create reports and dashboards to visualise data and communicate findings to stakeholders

Identify opportunities for process optimisation and cost reduction

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive data-driven decision making

Stay current on industry trends and best practices in data analysis

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or related field

Proven experience as a Data Analyst or similar role

Proficiency in statistical analysis tools such as R, SAS, or SPSS

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to work independently and within a team

Knowledge of data visualisation tools such as Tableau or Power BI

Experience working with SQL databases

Prior experience in the financial services industry is a plus

If you are a talented Data Analyst with a passion for analysing data and driving business growth, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity in Pretoria, Gauteng.

