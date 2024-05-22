Data Scientist

Intermediate Data Scientist

R35 000 – R45 000

Location: Hybrid – Woodmead Office Park

Build geospatial products and solutions for better business and society.

Key Responsibilities:

Conduct comprehensive data analysis across diverse datasets.

Develop and manage data transformation pipelines.

Undertake data engineering tasks to support robust data infrastructure.

Apply spatial-temporal reasoning and geospatial analysis techniques.

Design, test, and deploy ML models and applications as needed.

Required Skills and Qualifications:

Computing Environments:

Familiarity with Linux operating systems.

Experience with cloud services such as Azure, GCP, or Huawei.

Proficiency in Python and JavaScript.

Strong knowledge of SQL, especially PostgreSQL or compatible databases.

Knowledge of Apache Arrow and Parquet ecosystems.

Experience with spatial databases.

Ability to manage and analyze large datasets (100 million records and above).

Platforms:

Proficiency with the Jupyter family of tools.

Experience with PowerBI and Google Big Query.

Specific Skills and Qualities

Desired Skills:

Jupyter

PowerBI

Google Big Query

