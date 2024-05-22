Data Solutions Architect (CH1016) – Gauteng Randburg

Our client, the most innovative financial institution in South Africa, is seeking a Data Solutions Architect to join their team in Sandton offices.

Role Purpose

To define the technology solution for the Data and Analytics (D&A) environment and ensure that it is designed to meet current and anticipated future technological requirements.

To assist with and oversee the creation of comprehensive technical specifications from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to D&A and other relevant Back-End Systems

Reporting to Line Head: Data and Analytics

Responsibilities:

Technical Design of the Managed Data Estate / BI Solution

Planning and dependency management

Delivery and development of best practice data architecture standards, policies and procedures

Support for client requirements through technical readiness

Education

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Minimum)

Relevant 3-year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma)

6+ years’ proven experience within management information systems / systems analysis/ implementation and design including creating and evaluating new data patterns.

Certified industry qualifications: Cloud Practitioner (pref AWS) (minimum) DAMA, DMBOK2 Certified Cloud Solutions Architect (very beneficial)



Knowledge and Experience

Knowledge:

Minimum: Must have detailed knowledge of :

Data, BI and AI Development Life Cycles

Data modelling

Solution architecture principles and artefacts

Cloud computing

IT systems development and testing processes

Systems integrations

Standards and governance

Agile development principles and lifecycles

Ideal: Detailed knowledge of :

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

Analytical Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Leadership Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Problem solving skills

Company Culture

A culture that thrives on innovation, execution, and the continuous pursuit of excellence. A commitment to your growth with support for professional development and learning.

An ethos of diversity and inclusion, where every role is key in shaping the future of banking.

General:

Conditions of Employment: Clear criminal & Credit record

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Cloud Architecture

Data Analysis

Data Management

Data Science

Solutions Architecture

Systems Analysis

