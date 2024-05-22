Data Solutions Architect (CH1016) – Gauteng Randburg

Our client, the most innovative financial institution in South Africa, is seeking a Data Solutions Architect to join their team in Sandton offices.

Role Purpose

  • To define the technology solution for the Data and Analytics (D&A) environment and ensure that it is designed to meet current and anticipated future technological requirements.
  • To assist with and oversee the creation of comprehensive technical specifications from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to D&A and other relevant Back-End Systems

Reporting to Line Head: Data and Analytics

Responsibilities:

  • Technical Design of the Managed Data Estate / BI Solution
  • Planning and dependency management
  • Delivery and development of best practice data architecture standards, policies and procedures
  • Support for client requirements through technical readiness

Education

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Minimum)
  • Relevant 3-year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma)
  • 6+ years’ proven experience within management information systems / systems analysis/ implementation and design including creating and evaluating new data patterns.
  • Certified industry qualifications:
    • Cloud Practitioner (pref AWS) (minimum)
    • DAMA, DMBOK2
    • Certified Cloud Solutions Architect (very beneficial)

Knowledge and Experience

Knowledge:

Minimum: Must have detailed knowledge of :

  • Data, BI and AI Development Life Cycles
  • Data modelling
  • Solution architecture principles and artefacts
  • Cloud computing
  • IT systems development and testing processes
  • Systems integrations
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development principles and lifecycles

Ideal: Detailed knowledge of :

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

  • Analytical Skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Leadership Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Problem solving skills

Company Culture

  • A culture that thrives on innovation, execution, and the continuous pursuit of excellence. A commitment to your growth with support for professional development and learning.
  • An ethos of diversity and inclusion, where every role is key in shaping the future of banking.

General:

  • Conditions of Employment: Clear criminal & Credit record
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Cloud Architecture
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Management
  • Data Science
  • Solutions Architecture
  • Systems Analysis

