Data Solutions Architect (CH1016) – Gauteng Randburg

Our client, the most innovative financial institution in South Africa, is seeking a Data Solutions Architect to join their team in Sandton offices.
Role Purpose
- To define the technology solution for the Data and Analytics (D&A) environment and ensure that it is designed to meet current and anticipated future technological requirements.
- To assist with and oversee the creation of comprehensive technical specifications from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to D&A and other relevant Back-End Systems
Reporting to Line Head: Data and Analytics
Responsibilities:
- Technical Design of the Managed Data Estate / BI Solution
- Planning and dependency management
- Delivery and development of best practice data architecture standards, policies and procedures
- Support for client requirements through technical readiness
Education
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Minimum)
- Relevant 3-year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma)
- 6+ years’ proven experience within management information systems / systems analysis/ implementation and design including creating and evaluating new data patterns.
- Certified industry qualifications:
- Cloud Practitioner (pref AWS) (minimum)
- DAMA, DMBOK2
- Certified Cloud Solutions Architect (very beneficial)
Knowledge and Experience
Knowledge:
Minimum: Must have detailed knowledge of :
- Data, BI and AI Development Life Cycles
- Data modelling
- Solution architecture principles and artefacts
- Cloud computing
- IT systems development and testing processes
- Systems integrations
- Standards and governance
- Agile development principles and lifecycles
Ideal: Detailed knowledge of :
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Leadership Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Problem solving skills
Company Culture
- A culture that thrives on innovation, execution, and the continuous pursuit of excellence. A commitment to your growth with support for professional development and learning.
- An ethos of diversity and inclusion, where every role is key in shaping the future of banking.
General:
- Conditions of Employment: Clear criminal & Credit record
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Cloud Architecture
- Data Analysis
- Data Management
- Data Science
- Solutions Architecture
- Systems Analysis