Data Specialist

We have an exciting Data Specialist opportunity for one of the world’s largest global independent bookmakers which provides a full portfolio of online, mobile betting and gaming with a national retail network.

As the Data Specialist, you provide clean data sets to end users, modelling data in a way that empowers end users. You will be involved in the development of process automations and use data analytics to forecast and derive logical conclusions to implement strategies that can improve business efficiencies and performance.

Our ideal candidate is an analyst who can prepare statistical probability & risk analysis on products analysing standard deviations and acceptable range anomalies and have experience with Azure DB, Power BI, Python and APIs.

Responsibilities:

Analyse business activity and collect relevant data and information.

Create and administer a local DB, as well as liaising with international teams regarding data administration.

Interrogate the data to find problems that are preventing the efficient running of the business.

Develop business processes and efficiencies through improved data management and automations to reduce manual input and human error.

Prepare your recommendations, including costs, timings and potential risks.

Maintain and optimise data sets, integration of data sources and API integration to compile a data hub.

Drive awareness of requirements across business units and identify substandard systems and processes through evaluation of real-time data.

Serve as thought leader for technical business processes, developing systems and prototypes that promote increased efficiency and productivity on multiple levels.

Create and implement precise management plans for every project, with attention to transparent communication at all levels.

Perform, evaluate, and communicate thorough quality assurance at every stage of systems development.

Determine and develop user requirements for systems in production, to ensure maximum usability.

Maintain and ensure data security and integrity with local and international tech teams.

Partner with stakeholders across business units (ex: sales, finance, security, compliance) to develop analyses and documentation in a collaborative way, communicating effectively and efficiently with production, managerial, and executive teams.

Evaluate, analyse, and communicate systems requirements on a continuing basis, and maintain systems processes, including the delivery of monthly status reports to all stakeholders.

Conduct daily systems analytics to maximize effectiveness and troubleshoot problems.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, Computer Science, or related field.

5 or more years of experience in analytics and systems development / coding

High proficiency with SQL/Azure and database management tools.

Coding ability in Python and/or other is a strong advantage.

Strong working knowledge of relevant Microsoft applications, including Power BI, Power Apps, Power Automate

Experience in generating process documentation and reports.

Excellent communication skills, with an ability to translate data into actionable insights.

Have excellent stakeholder management skills and be able to build key relationships within the business.

Proven ability to manage projects and user testing

Extensive experience with data visualization

High proficiency in technical writing

Knowledge of sports betting (ideally online sportsbook), fantasy sports or online casino is a plus

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

PowerApp

Power automate

Data Quality

Data Management

Data Cleansing

Python

Master Data Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

