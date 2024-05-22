Eximbill Developer

Are you the Eximbill expert we’ve been searching for? We’re seeking a developer to innovate and optimize our trade finance platform. If you can blend technical skill with financial acumen to create robust solutions, apply now and let’s make international transactions smoother!

Required Technical Skill Set:

Extensive experience in Java, JDBC, Servlets, JSP, xml, xslt, xsd, Exim Bills Enterprise, Crystal Reports, Birt Reports and Struts Framework

Strong exposure on JUnit, Eclipse3.2, RADV7.0, [URL Removed]

Good knowledge in the Back-End tools MS-Access, MySQL 4.0 and Oracle10g.

Desired Experience Range: 6 – 8 years

Hit apply today!

Desired Skills:

Eximbill

Java

JDBC

XML

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

