Full Stack Developer

My client is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Full Stack Developer to join their

dynamic development team. The ideal candidate will have a strong foundation in both

frontend and backend development, with a focus on creating efficient, scalable, and

user-friendly web applications.

Key Requirements

Degree/Diploma in Information Technology or a related field.

Proven experience (5 years) as a Full Stack Developer or similar role, with a portfolio of successful projects.

Proficiency in server-side languages such as Java, Kotlin, PHP, Node.js, or Rust.

Strong understanding of frontend technologies, including HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and experience with [URL Removed] or other modern JavaScript frameworks.

Experience with Spring Boot, Actix-web, or similar frameworks for developing scalable web applications.

Familiarity with database technology such as MySQL, MongoDB, and a solid understanding of SQL and ORM frameworks.

Desired Skills:

Java

Kotlin

PHP

Javascript

SQL

