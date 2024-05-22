Intel AI platforms accelerate Microsoft Phi-3 GenAI models

Intel has validated and optimised its AI product portfolio across client, edge and data centre for several of Microsoft’s Phi-3 family of open models.

The Phi-3 family of small, open models can run on lower-compute hardware, be more easily fine-tuned to meet specific requirements and enable developers to build applications that run locally.

Intel’s supported products include Intel Gaudi AI accelerators and Intel Xeon processors for data center applications and Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc graphics for client.

“We provide customers and developers with powerful AI solutions that utilise the industry’s latest AI models and software,” says Pallavi Mahajan, Intel corporate vice-president and GM: data centre and AI software.

“Our active collaboration with fellow leaders in the AI software ecosystem, like Microsoft, is key to bringing AI everywhere. We’re proud to work closely with Microsoft to ensure Intel hardware – spanning data center, edge and client – actively supports several new Phi-3 models.”

Intel worked with Microsoft to enable Phi-3 model support for its central processing units (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs) and Intel Gaudi accelerators on launch day.

Intel also co-designed the accelerator abstraction in DeepSpeed, which is an easy-to-use deep learning optimisation software suite, and extended the automatic tensor parallelism support for Phi-3 and other models on Hugging Face.

The size of Phi-3 models is well-suited to be used for on-device inference and makes lightweight model development like fine-tuning or customization on AI PCs and edge devices possible.

Intel client hardware is accelerated through comprehensive software frameworks and tools, including PyTorch and Intel Extension for PyTorch used for local research and development and OpenVINO Toolkit for model deployment and inference.