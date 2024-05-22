IT Auditor – Western Cape Cape Town

Renowned Asset Manager is looking for an IT Auditor to join their growing team. This role is Cape Town based.

This is an Employment Equity designated role.

The candidate will assist the Internal Audit team in executing internal audit activities within an Institutional and Retail Investment Management environment with specific focus on the development and roll-out of the Internal Audit Continuous Auditing plan.

Some key focus areas:

Continuous Auditing: Collaborate with the audit team by using software solutions to explore data sets.

Identify areas where audit testing can be automated, and assist in automating audit test procedures and completing working papers.

Ensuring that CAATS projects are repeatable, through setting up data feeds, scripting and process execution documentation.

Execute and report on completed CAATS projects. Standard IT Audits: Understanding of IT risks and controls.

Develop and update risk-based audit programmes.

Execute the risk-based IT audits.

Identify and evaluate risk exposures relating to the control processes and make appropriate recommendations for improvement.

Providing project risk assurance services.

Writing reports including communicating findings to senior management.

Assisting in promoting risk awareness throughout the Group.

Performing IT audit action item follow-up testing.

Core requirements:

Graduate degree in business and/or technology fields.

CISA (completed qualification)

3+ years’ experience in IT auditing in Financial Services

Experience in Continuous auditing or data analytics

Experience with tools like IDEA, ACL or SQL

Knowledge of IT Frameworks

STRONG academic transcripts is a must

Smart, analytical, good problem solving skills and ability to communicate effectively

Good report writing skills

Desired Skills:

IDEA Data Analysis

Internal Audit

IT Audit

Planning

Process Analysis

Recommendations

SQL

About The Employer:

Highly rated Cape Town asset manager.

