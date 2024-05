Junior CNC Programmer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our Client in Gauteng is seeking a Junior CNC Programmer to join their dynamic team.

Skills:

Mastercam – Junior to Intermediate

CorelDraw – Junior to intermediate

Adaptability

Mechanical engineering knowledge

Graphic design knowledge

Duties:

To design labels

Write programs.

Read Technical drawings.

Please note that ONLY candidates who meet the requirements will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

Mastercam

Corel Draw

Mechanical Engineering

Graphic Designing

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Learn more/Apply for this position