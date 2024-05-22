Junior support engineer at Adapt IT

Introduction

The candidate will be responsible for the day-to-day 3rd level support and since this is a 24x7x365 environment, he/she will also be expected to do standby duty. As this is a very busy environment and continuous delivery is expected. The ability to work under pressure is essential. He /she will also be required to assist the developers troubleshooting the system. He/she will also form part of a larger team and must be a good team player.

Description

Responsibilities

• Providing timely technical support to customers via various channels such as phone, email, Freshdesk

support tickets

• Ability to provide step-by-step technical help, both written and verbal.

• Attend to all logged support incidents and calls.

• Communicate timelines with customers while adhering to our service level agreement for issue

response/resolution.

• Work closely with team lead and management.

• Perform root cause analysis using the RCA template when required.

• Quality monitoring

• Increase customer happiness and retention by meeting and exceeding customer support service levels.

• Maintaining a high level of professionalism and customer service at all times.

• 24×7 standby.

• Manage and perform code deployments.

• Provide technical support & consultation services on the supported systems as required by the

customer.

• Ensuring all system changes are handed over with the necessary documentation and training.

• Preventative maintenance—When corrective maintenance activities are low, work will be conducted

to analyse & take steps to prevent problems.

• Assist Developers to troubleshoot issues.

• Compiling monthly reports.

• Attend customer meetings as needed to troubleshoot critical issues.

• Embody our core values and uphold our unique company culture. We value diversity and inclusion.

Accountability

• Ensure his/her support tickets are completed correctly and timeously.

• Completion of RCA report when required.

• Ensuring all required documentation is completed on time and uploaded to the required directories.

• Ensure that no SLA breaches occur.

• Maintaining and contributing to system standards.

• Ensuring Timesheet are completed via the Freshdesk tool.

• Acceptable Time management and meeting of deadlines

• Acceptable Email etiquette

• Acceptable Communication skills

Minimum Requirements

Experience and certification:

• A high degree of interest, experience, and certification in Linux

• 1 – 2 years’ experience in supporting medium to large scale production systems (mission critical)

• 1 – 2 years prior experience providing L1/L2 technical support

• Strong troubleshooting and critical thinking skills

• Excellent communication and client-facing skills

• Ability to learn quickly and work with minimum support.

• Ability to do research and find answers to questions/problems.

• Strong troubleshooting skills

• Ability to work on his/her own and within a team.

• Self-starter

• Shell scripting ability for system administration.

• Novice in Linux command line tools.

• Novice in Groovy

• Linux system administration (RedHat/Centos, Apache/NGINX, MySQL/MariaDB/MongoDB, Bash).

• Knowledge of networking protocols, technologies, and APIs (TCP/IP, HTTP, XML, JSON).

• Experience in reporting and monitoring tools such as Grafana, Prometheus Python etc.

Nice to have Experience:

• A tertiary Engineering or Computer Science degree.

• Telecommunications technologies (SS7, SIGTRAN, MTP, SCCP, TCAP, MAP, CAP, etc.).

• Load Balancers, Routers, Firewalls.

• OpenStack, KVM, Xen, VMware, Docker, Kubernetes, Redis.

Desired Skills:

Linux

Groovy

networking protocols

