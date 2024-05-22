Junior support engineer at Adapt IT

Introduction
The candidate will be responsible for the day-to-day 3rd level support and since this is a 24x7x365 environment, he/she will also be expected to do standby duty. As this is a very busy environment and continuous delivery is expected. The ability to work under pressure is essential. He /she will also be required to assist the developers troubleshooting the system. He/she will also form part of a larger team and must be a good team player.
Description
Responsibilities
• Providing timely technical support to customers via various channels such as phone, email, Freshdesk
support tickets
• Ability to provide step-by-step technical help, both written and verbal.
• Attend to all logged support incidents and calls.
• Communicate timelines with customers while adhering to our service level agreement for issue
response/resolution.
• Attend to all logged support incidents and calls.
• Work closely with team lead and management.
• Perform root cause analysis using the RCA template when required.
• Quality monitoring
• Increase customer happiness and retention by meeting and exceeding customer support service levels.
• Maintaining a high level of professionalism and customer service at all times.
• 24×7 standby.
• Manage and perform code deployments.
• Provide technical support & consultation services on the supported systems as required by the
customer.
• Ensuring all system changes are handed over with the necessary documentation and training.
• Preventative maintenance—When corrective maintenance activities are low, work will be conducted
to analyse & take steps to prevent problems.
• Assist Developers to troubleshoot issues.
• Compiling monthly reports.
• Attend customer meetings as needed to troubleshoot critical issues.
• Embody our core values and uphold our unique company culture. We value diversity and inclusion.
Accountability
• Ensure his/her support tickets are completed correctly and timeously.
• Completion of RCA report when required.
• Ensuring all required documentation is completed on time and uploaded to the required directories.
• Ensure that no SLA breaches occur.
• Maintaining and contributing to system standards.
• Ensuring Timesheet are completed via the Freshdesk tool.
• Acceptable Time management and meeting of deadlines
• Acceptable Email etiquette
• Acceptable Communication skills
Minimum Requirements
Experience and certification:
• A high degree of interest, experience, and certification in Linux
• 1 – 2 years’ experience in supporting medium to large scale production systems (mission critical)
• 1 – 2 years prior experience providing L1/L2 technical support
• Strong troubleshooting and critical thinking skills
• Excellent communication and client-facing skills
• Ability to learn quickly and work with minimum support.
• Ability to do research and find answers to questions/problems.
• Strong troubleshooting skills
• Ability to work on his/her own and within a team.
• Self-starter
• Shell scripting ability for system administration.
• Novice in Linux command line tools.
• Novice in Groovy
• Linux system administration (RedHat/Centos, Apache/NGINX, MySQL/MariaDB/MongoDB, Bash).
• Knowledge of networking protocols, technologies, and APIs (TCP/IP, HTTP, XML, JSON).
• Experience in reporting and monitoring tools such as Grafana, Prometheus Python etc.
Nice to have Experience:
• A tertiary Engineering or Computer Science degree.
• Telecommunications technologies (SS7, SIGTRAN, MTP, SCCP, TCAP, MAP, CAP, etc.).
• Load Balancers, Routers, Firewalls.
• OpenStack, KVM, Xen, VMware, Docker, Kubernetes, Redis.
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Groovy
- networking protocols