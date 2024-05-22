Liquid and Eutelsat bring LEO satellite services to Africa

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has announced a distribution partner agreement (DPA) with Eutelsat Group that will see enterprise-grade Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services being made available in Africa. Eutelsat Group is the world’s first satellite operator with an integrated GEO-LEO infrastructure.

“Liquid has always been committed to technological innovation in Africa,” says Ahmed El Beheiry, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, “Our collaboration with Eutelsat signifies a milestone in bringing cutting-edge LEO services to our customers across multiple countries in Africa, empowering them with high-speed solutions and unlocking new possibilities for connectivity.”

Philippe Baudrier, vice-president: connectivity: Africa at Eutelsat, says: “We are thrilled to work with Liquid to introduce new connectivity services throughout Africa. Liquid has a proven track record and a longstanding commitment to connect African businesses. Working together and leveraging Eutelsat Group’s innovative LEO services, we can unlock new opportunities for enterprises and communities. We look forward to the positive impacts we can have to help Liquid’s customers flourish, especially in the mining industry in Central Africa.”

The strategic integration of the OneWeb LEO satellite network allows Liquid Dataport to deliver not only low-latency satellite services but also introduces a network interconnect that enables services integration across the LEO satellite access and Liquid Dataport core network infrastructure.

The strategic integration of the OneWeb LEO satellites present a paradigm shift in satellite technology, offering lower latency, faster orbital periods, and higher bandwidth. On a continent where satellite technology is relatively new and limited in its reach, for Liquid Dataport’s customers, this translates to enhanced performance for applications like cloud computing, video conferencing, and real time applications, amongst others.

Looking beyond these conventional offerings, Liquid Dataport’s LEO services, in partnership with Eutelsat, also include enterprise access with Internet breakout, including Point-to-Point services, providing a versatile and robust solution for diverse business needs.

Beyond the technical advantages, Liquid Dataport’s expanded reach will give its customers an even more streamlined experience, making it the preferred one-stop shop for a range of connectivity and other services.

As Eutelsat’s OneWeb’s network coverage continues to mature, Liquid Dataport is planning a systematic expansion of services, aligning with the evolving demand for low-latency primary and backup services in remote regions of the continent and benefiting a range of businesses across all industries. This strategic move anticipates the expected surge in new LEO satellite constellations over the next three years, providing agile and cost-effective solutions for entering and expanding markets.

For Liquid Intelligent Technologies, the collaboration with Eutelsat is about more than just services; it’s about launching opportunities for businesses and communities in Africa that exte