Senior Developer (Front-End) – Hybrid at Construct Executive Search – Western Cape Cape Town Region

May 22, 2024

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Computer or Engineering Sciences.
Must have 8-10 years of experience as a Senior Front-end developer in software development.
Must have knowledge of the SDLC process, tools, technologies, frameworks, and techniques related to software development.
Must have knowledge of JavaScript, Angular, Typescript, REST framework, JSON, and XML.
Must have knowledge and experience with HTML5, CSS, and JSON Maven
Must have knowledge and experience with Bootstrap, Webpack, NPM, Yarn, Maven, JAXB, and XML Schema

If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development
  • Javascript
  • Angular
  • Typescript
  • REST Framework
  • JSON
  • XML
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • JSON Maven
  • Bootstrap
  • Webpack
  • NPM
  • Yarn

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Senior Developer (Front-End) – Hybrid

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

