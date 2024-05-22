Senior Developer (Front-End) – Hybrid at Construct Executive Search

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Computer or Engineering Sciences.

Must have 8-10 years of experience as a Senior Front-end developer in software development.

Must have knowledge of the SDLC process, tools, technologies, frameworks, and techniques related to software development.

Must have knowledge of JavaScript, Angular, Typescript, REST framework, JSON, and XML.

Must have knowledge and experience with HTML5, CSS, and JSON Maven

Must have knowledge and experience with Bootstrap, Webpack, NPM, Yarn, Maven, JAXB, and XML Schema

If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Javascript

Angular

Typescript

REST Framework

JSON

XML

HTML5

CSS

JSON Maven

Bootstrap

Webpack

NPM

Yarn

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

