Senior Developer (Front-End) – Hybrid at Construct Executive Search

Applicants must have the following requirements:
Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Computer or Engineering Sciences.
Must have 8-10 years of experience as a Senior Front-end developer in software development.
Must have knowledge of the SDLC process, tools, technologies, frameworks, and techniques related to software development.
Must have knowledge of JavaScript, Angular, Typescript, REST framework, JSON, and XML.
Must have knowledge and experience with HTML5, CSS, and JSON Maven
Must have knowledge and experience with Bootstrap, Webpack, NPM, Yarn, Maven, JAXB, and XML Schema
If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- Javascript
- Angular
- Typescript
- REST Framework
- JSON
- XML
- HTML5
- CSS
- JSON Maven
- Bootstrap
- Webpack
- NPM
- Yarn
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Senior Developer (Front-End) – Hybrid
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund