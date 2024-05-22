Senior Fullstack Developer

May 22, 2024

  • You will be required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client side
  • Translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.
  • Mentor more junior developers .
  • Monitor code quality through peer code reviews.
  • Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects.
  • Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Angular
  • React
  • JavaScript
  • Azure
  • ASP.Net
  • .Net Core

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

