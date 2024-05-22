Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Ready to take the Java world by storm? We’re looking for a Senior Java Developer to help us revolutionize the software development industry! If you’re a Java guru with a passion for emphasizing leadership, proficiency in Java-related technologies, and a commitment to delivering high-quality software solutions, join us, and let’s create magic!

What you’ll do:

Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness. Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effectively.

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements and being able to present and sell concepts to clients.

Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries.

Code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Support development environments. Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews.

Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution.

Assess, identify and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requirements (SDLC and change/release management process definition) to ensure operational performance. Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance to agreed standards.

Design, code, test and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation.

Minimise system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimisation of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews.

Manage own development to increase own competencies and develop technical and business skills.

Supervises the work of other developers. Provides technical assistance to fellow developers and other Information Technology (IT) team members.

Your expertise:

5 years + experience in programming and system design.

Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field.

System Design experience advantageous

Qualifications:

Minimum: B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

