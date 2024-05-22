Senior Java Developer (Hybrid) at Construct Executive Search – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Computer or Engineering Sciences

Must have 8-10 years of experience as a Senior Back-End Developer in a multi-tiered Java application development.

Must have experience in scripting languages like JavaScript, Angular, Python, and Jython.

Must have knowledge of JavaScript language.

Must have knowledge of SDLC processes, tools, and techniques.

Must have experience with team development tools to source control applications like GIT, and UML tools for documentation.

Must have experience with technologies like JEE server-side technologies, SOAP, Services Spring framework, JPA, and Hibernate

Must have knowledge and experience of the Business process or workflow layers like JBPM, BPEL, Rules engines, and Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP)

If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Java Application Development

Javascript

Angular

Python

Jython

JEE Server – Side Technologies

SOAP

Services Spring Framework

JPA

Hibernate

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Senior Java Developer (Hybrid)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

