Senior Java Developer (Hybrid) at Construct Executive Search

Applicants must have the following requirements:
Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Computer or Engineering Sciences
Must have 8-10 years of experience as a Senior Back-End Developer in a multi-tiered Java application development.
Must have experience in scripting languages like JavaScript, Angular, Python, and Jython.
Must have knowledge of JavaScript language.
Must have knowledge of SDLC processes, tools, and techniques.
Must have experience with team development tools to source control applications like GIT, and UML tools for documentation.
Must have experience with technologies like JEE server-side technologies, SOAP, Services Spring framework, JPA, and Hibernate
Must have knowledge and experience of the Business process or workflow layers like JBPM, BPEL, Rules engines, and Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP)
If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Java Application Development
- Javascript
- Angular
- Python
- Jython
- JEE Server – Side Technologies
- SOAP
- Services Spring Framework
- JPA
- Hibernate
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Senior Java Developer (Hybrid)
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund