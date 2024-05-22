Senior JDE Analyst – Gauteng Benoni AH

Maintain, analyse and support JD Edwards by meeting the business requirements of the company. Co-ordinate and communicate with various stakeholders with regards to maintain JDE’s business processes. This would include working in JDE’s Functional areas and 3rd party tools integrating with JDE/Oracle.

System Analysis & Support: Analyze and troubleshoot issues within the JDE system. Provide ongoing functional support and guidance to end-users, ensuring efficient operation and use of JDE applications.

Project Management: Lead and manage projects related to JDE enhancements, upgrades, and integrations. Coordinate with IT and business units to ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.

Business Process Improvement: Work with business units to understand their processes and needs. Propose and implement enhancements to JDE applications that improve business operations and data integrity.

Training & Documentation: Develop and maintain comprehensive documentation on system configurations and processes. Train users on new and existing JDE functionalities.

System Integration: Collaborate with technical teams to ensure that JDE applications integrate smoothly with other internal systems. Participate in the integration testing phase of the projects.

Compliance & Best Practices: Ensure that all JDE processes comply with regulatory requirements and internal policies. Stay updated with the latest industry trends and best practices in JDE applications.

Control JDE Bug and Enhancement Requests: Manage and prioritize bug fixes and enhancement requests to improve system functionality and user experience.

Collaboration with CNC Administrator: Work closely with the CNC Administrator to manage scheduled jobs, package builds, and testing.

Liaison with Analyst Programmer: Collaborate with the analyst programmer to enhance JDE functionality through external systems.

Report Writing: Utilize BI Publisher for report writing to meet business reporting requirements.

Development Coordination: Coordinate and identify current and future JDE developments with developers to align with strategic business goals.

Training Coordination: Identify and coordinate JDE training opportunities for employees to enhance skills and system usage.

REQUIREMENTS

Relevant IT degree/certificate/diploma.

5+ Years experience functional support role on JD Edwards EnterpriseOne 9.0 or above. Strong understanding of JDE modules such as Financials, Fixed Assets, Warehousing, Plant and Equipment.

Experience with JD Edwards reporting and programming environment.

Experience with SQL (Structured Query Language) in Oracle

Experience with Oracle BI Publisher/ BI Suite

Experience with business intelligence and data warehousing.

Experience with java and xml protocols.

Project Management

Knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Exposure to Windows networking concepts and PC hardware

Desired Skills:

