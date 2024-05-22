Senior JDE Analyst

May 22, 2024

Maintain, analyse and support JD Edwards by meeting the business requirements of the company. Co-ordinate and communicate with various stakeholders with regards to maintain JDE’s business processes. This would include working in JDE’s Functional areas and 3rd party tools integrating with JDE/Oracle.

  • System Analysis & Support: Analyze and troubleshoot issues within the JDE system. Provide ongoing functional support and guidance to end-users, ensuring efficient operation and use of JDE applications.
  • Project Management: Lead and manage projects related to JDE enhancements, upgrades, and integrations. Coordinate with IT and business units to ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.
  • Business Process Improvement: Work with business units to understand their processes and needs. Propose and implement enhancements to JDE applications that improve business operations and data integrity.
  • Training & Documentation: Develop and maintain comprehensive documentation on system configurations and processes. Train users on new and existing JDE functionalities.
  • System Integration: Collaborate with technical teams to ensure that JDE applications integrate smoothly with other internal systems. Participate in the integration testing phase of the projects.
  • Compliance & Best Practices: Ensure that all JDE processes comply with regulatory requirements and internal policies. Stay updated with the latest industry trends and best practices in JDE applications.
  • Control JDE Bug and Enhancement Requests: Manage and prioritize bug fixes and enhancement requests to improve system functionality and user experience.
  • Collaboration with CNC Administrator: Work closely with the CNC Administrator to manage scheduled jobs, package builds, and testing.
  • Liaison with Analyst Programmer: Collaborate with the analyst programmer to enhance JDE functionality through external systems.
  • Report Writing: Utilize BI Publisher for report writing to meet business reporting requirements.
  • Development Coordination: Coordinate and identify current and future JDE developments with developers to align with strategic business goals.
  • Training Coordination: Identify and coordinate JDE training opportunities for employees to enhance skills and system usage.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Relevant IT degree/certificate/diploma.
  • 5+ Years experience functional support role on JD Edwards EnterpriseOne 9.0 or above. Strong understanding of JDE modules such as Financials, Fixed Assets, Warehousing, Plant and Equipment.
  • Experience with JD Edwards reporting and programming environment.
  • Experience with SQL (Structured Query Language) in Oracle
  • Experience with Oracle BI Publisher/ BI Suite
  • Experience with business intelligence and data warehousing.
  • Experience with java and xml protocols.
  • Project Management
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office.
  • Exposure to Windows networking concepts and PC hardware

Desired Skills:

