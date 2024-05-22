Position: Software Engineer
Hire Resolves client is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Software Engineer to join their dynamic team in Pretoria, Gauteng. The ideal candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software solutions that meet the needs of the clients and contribute to the overall success of the business.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and implement software solutions that meet the requirements of our clients
- Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code that adheres to best practices and coding standards
- Conduct thorough testing and debugging of software applications to ensure quality and reliability
- Continuously seek ways to improve and optimise existing software systems
- Stay up to date with the latest trends and technologies in software development
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in software development
- Strong proficiency in programming languages such as Java, C++, Python, or JavaScript
- Experience with database management systems, web development, and cloud technologies
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
- Ability to work independently and in a team environment
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
