Software Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

Position: Software Engineer

Hire Resolves client is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Software Engineer to join their dynamic team in Pretoria, Gauteng. The ideal candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software solutions that meet the needs of the clients and contribute to the overall success of the business.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and implement software solutions that meet the requirements of our clients

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code that adheres to best practices and coding standards

Conduct thorough testing and debugging of software applications to ensure quality and reliability

Continuously seek ways to improve and optimise existing software systems

Stay up to date with the latest trends and technologies in software development

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field

Minimum of 3 years of experience in software development

Strong proficiency in programming languages such as Java, C++, Python, or JavaScript

Experience with database management systems, web development, and cloud technologies

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Ability to work independently and in a team environment

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

