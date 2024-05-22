Support Engineer (ISP – 1st Line) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role: Support Engineer (ISP – 1st Line)

Location: Illovo, Johannesburg

A well know, leading ISP is looking for a dynamic Support Engineer- L1 to join their team. It is an exciting working environment and there is a lot of opportunity for growth and development: (L2/L3/Implementations/DevOps). They are looking for “movers and shakers” who have curious minds who are keen to grow and learn. They have fantastic offices which also include free meals at their canteen.

Requirements:

Very good communication skills – MUST HAVE

Previous network support experience within a Service Desk environment, ideally within an ISP

Professional with a calm manner, even under pressure

Hands-on experience with network equipment, ideally with vendors such as Cisco and Juniper

Good understanding of networking concepts, protocols and technologies: TCP/IP, VLAN’s, routing protocols etc

Familiarity with network monitoring and troubleshooting tools (e.g., Wireshark, Nagios, SolarWinds)

VoIP support experience would be very beneficial but not a must

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Qualifications:

Tertiary education: Degree or Diploma would be beneficial

CCNA (ideally) or N+

Desired Skills:

CCNA

1st Line

ISP

Support Engineer

A+

Learn more/Apply for this position