Systems Engineer (CPaaS) – Gauteng Pretoria

iOCO Infrastructure Services Invites You to Explore Possibilities.

We are seeking detail-oriented Systems Specialists with strong organisational skills. As Systems Specialist they will be responsible for monitoring all connectivity environments, as well as continuous updates of all daily reports.

What you’ll do:

Monitoring of all environments (LogPoint, SEP Portal, Mailbox etc.)

Assist in maintaining documentation as it relates to configuration, processes, service records, asset inventories, and topologies for Privileged.

Access Management and Vulnerability Management.

Conducts risk analysis and offers suggestions for remediation or mitigation for alerts and implementations for the managed solutions.

Daily assessment of vulnerabilities identified by infrastructure scan.

Evaluate, rate, and perform risk assessments on assets based on discovered vulnerabilities.

Prioritizing vulnerabilities discovered along with remediation timeline(s). Send and receive notifications to the identified owners of systems for vulnerabilities within the environment.

Work with application stakeholders and IT operations to document testing and roll out and implementation plans.

Ensure Privileged Access Management service meets key service and security objectives, by maintaining sustainable and effective service and security monitoring, investigation and remediation of service and security issues.

Lead continuous service improvement development activities including health checks and upgrades for the supported solutions.

Identification and ongoing monitoring of specific security risks and KPIs to ensure value from key security services.

Perform PAM administration activities under security standards to ensure that passwords are accessible to appropriately authorized users only.

Discover new assets and privileged accounts, on-board new assets, and accounts to allow privileged activity through PAM.

Troubleshooting system and application accounts in a diverse systems/application architecture.

Administer password rotations, password malfunctions, account creations, account changes, account integrations, maintaining/creating new secrets, and PAM policies and templates.

Performs account (PAM) administration, monitoring, maintenance, and secondary controls.

Manage incidents, service requests, and change controls relating to PAM and Vulnerability Management to ensure service availability and delivery.

Assists with Projects / Onboarding which would include scope, configuration, customization, etc.

Your expertise:

2+ years of Experience in Vulnerability Management and Vulnerability Management and scanning solutions.

2+ years of Information Security experience with at least 2 of those years focused on security.

2 2+ years of Privileged Access Management Experience as well as access management.

2 + Years of Proficiency in networking technologies, network security and network monitoring solutions

2 + Years In-depth knowledge of security protocols and principles

2 2+ years of Work experience as a Cybersecurity Engineer or related position.

2 2+ years of Work Experience within a managed Services environment.

2 + Years of Experience with databases, LDAP and directory services, application servers, operating systems, and network infrastructure

Understanding of disciplines of Security Policies and Governance

Qualifications required:

Essential qualifications should encompass networking (such as N+) and security (Security+), or equivalent certifications.

GIAC Enterprise Vulnerability Assessor Certification (GEVA)

Personal attributes:

Communication skills

Problem-solving techniques

Ability to work as a team

Ability to work under pressure, and cope with stress

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Pretoria

Physical demands: Sitting, Bending

Travel: Travelling might be required with own vehicle

Why work for us?

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.

You’ve arrived at iOCO Infrastructure Services (iOCO IS), where we are all about delivering outstanding client experiences through sustainable, innovative IT infrastructure solutions that tackle business challenges head-on. Here you get to partner with clients, helping them conquer their business Goliaths while they focus on scaling their empires.

At our core, we’re challengers, disruptors, and innovators. We’re a community of skilled professionals with an ambitious spirit dedicated to providing for our clients while finding joy in the process. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Their satisfaction fuels our fire and propels us forward. We’re talking about brainstorming sessions that sound like TED talks and spontaneous celebrations for achievements, big and small.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

