The Cloud Engineer FinOps at Kgabolize Recruitment Consultancy – Gauteng Rivonia

Our client based in Rivonia is looking for a qualified Cloud Engineer FinOps. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing the financial aspects of cloud computing, including cost optimization, cost allocation and reporting.

The ideal candidate should have experience with Native Azure services and FinOps as well as insight into cloud Compute, storage, backups, infrastructure as code, cloud automation, DevOps and Terraform. the candidate should be able to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams in Engineering, Finance, product etc to enable faster product delivery while gaining more financial control and predictability

Job Responsibilities:

FinOps Management

Implement and manage FinOps practices to optimize cloud spending and improve cost efficiency.

Conduct regular cost analysis, identify cost drivers and recommend optimization [URL Removed] and AWS Expertise

Demonstrate proficiency in utilizing Native Azure services for building and managing cloud infrastructure.

Stay updated on the latest Azure features and enhancements to leverage them [URL Removed] and Storage

Design, deploy and manage compute instances and storage solutions in Azure.

Optimize performance and costs related to compute and storage [URL Removed]

Matric

Relevant IT related Degree or Diploma

Preferred Certifications – Public Cloud Certificate and Virtualisation Certification (VMware preferable)Minimum Experience Level

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology or related

3 +years of experience in cloud computing, with focus on FinOps and Native Azure serices

2 years in FinOps experience

1-2 years Operational experience with Cloud Services

1-2 years’ experience (Chef, Terraform, Linux, Scripting, Python, other)

Experience with cloud Compute, storage, backups, infrastructure as code, cloud automation, DevOps and Terraform

Desired Skills:

Analytical and Problem solving skills

excellent communication skills

Collaboration skills

Ability to work independently

strong attention to detail

Accuracy

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

