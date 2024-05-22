Use AI to jumpstart or elevate your career

The rapid uptake of artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT (OpenAI) and the recent launch of Copilot, integrated across Microsoft’s platforms, have raised concerns about the impact on employment.

Fifi Sali, human capital executive at Vuma, observes that while some jobs may be affected, individuals can use AI and automation to their advantage, unlocking opportunities in both existing and emerging fields.

Consulting firm Accenture estimates that 40% of all working hours could be impacted by large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT. Within just two months of its public launch in November 2022, the AI tool reached 100-million users.

The reason for this is that language tasks account for 62% of employees’ time, and these systems drastically cut the time to develop highly personalised and targeted knowledge work.

Language systems are now integrated into search engines and collaboration platforms comprising productivity tools. This integration introduces a dimension of personalisation by storing each user’s history. This allows users to become more efficient over time, with faster access to stored preferences like complex templates, formulas, phrases, and data paths.

While this efficiency may lead to fewer hours, companies can better estimate task completion times and promote a work-life balance, consequently embracing a healthy working environment.

Growing fields

Despite potential downscaling in certain roles, the advent of AI requires proactive management to safeguard livelihoods. Rather than reducing staff, companies can optimise existing workforces to achieve higher productivity, thereby enhancing profitability and growth.

New career paths, like AI and machine learning specialists, will become more important, either as key roles inside large organisations or as consultancy services for smaller businesses. These new paths hold the potential to drive significant economic output while addressing pressing societal challenges.

Self-development through AI

AI is already revolutionising certain sectors across creative and technical fields. Entrepreneurs, in particular, stand to benefit significantly from the capabilities these systems offer.

For instance, an unemployed person looking to become a carpenter can instantly generate a highly effective personalised career path using AI-powered tools. By entering a simple search term, like “carpentry for beginners”, users can access a journey that covers different types of carpentry, essential skills, free online courses and instructional videos – all within one chat experience.

Enhancement of existing fields

Companies can benefit from upskilling their workforce with these new tools, as AI has the potential to transform every sector. Training staff to enrich reports through data processing skills can provide valuable insights that might inform more relevant and effective business decision-making.

“The possibilities are endless, but to stay relevant, every individual in the workplace, as well as those entering the workplace, needs to get a firm grasp on the current and potential future impact of AI in an increasingly digitally driven world. Investing in understanding how AI is reshaping the workplace doesn’t only keep individuals informed about new technology trends but increases their chances of being employed in a competitive job marketing space,” concludes Sali.