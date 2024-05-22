WeThinkCode_ ready to empower the next cohort of software engineers

WeThinkCode_ has announced the commencement of its highly anticipated 2024 application season.

WeThinkCode_ anticipates attracting over 25 000 applications from young people who are not in employment, education or training, and who are looking for opportunities to access industry-relevant training and future-fit jobs. These aspiring software engineers will be competing to secure one of 500 spots in the 2024 cohort starting in September 2024. The final selection of enrolment will be the first to earn the now NQF 6 qualification in Software Engineering accredited by the QCTO.

“WeThinkCode_ believes in breaking barriers and creating pathways to success for the youth of South Africa,” says Kelebogile Motlhamme, head of placements at WeThinkCode_. “Our 2024 application season represents a life-changing opportunity for determined young people looking to participate in the growing digital economy, irrespective of their education background or prior experience.”

The application process is designed to maximise access for young people without prior coding experience. Through WeThinkCode_’s innovative partnership with IBM SkillsBuild, applicants now have access to resources that will empower them to prepare for the online assessment and bootcamps which are used to assess readiness for the program.

Leveraging the IBM SkillsBuild learning platform, applicants are guided through tailored learning plans to equip them for the highly competitive WeThinkCode_ application process, provide free access to expansive digital training courses and verifiable digital credentials in Soft Skills, Artificial Intelligence (AI), AI Ethics, Cybersecurity and more.

“IBM South Africa is committed to enabling youth in this country from underrepresented communities with the relevant technology skills to not only enhance their chances of employability but to also build the pipeline of technology skills that will be required in the market place,” says Zeenat Dasoo, executive director, transformation and special projects at IBM South Africa.

“Our collaboration with WeThinkcode_ is a complimentary partnership aimed at empowering tomorrow’s workforce with the relevant skills required. Through leveraging our free online courses through IBM SkillsBuild, this cohort of software engineers will be able to enhance their skills and earn globally recognised IBM credentials.”

For youth seeking to embark on a transformative educational journey, WeThinkCode_ offers an unprecedented opportunity. With no coding experience or prior education required, the academy welcomes all applicants between the ages of 17 to 35 who can work in South Africa.

Applications for the 2024 cohort are now open and will remain so until the end of July 2024. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit WeThinkCode_’s application portal for more information and to register on the WeThinkCode_ IBM SkillsBuild learning plans.