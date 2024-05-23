Apple trails in AI patents; Google leads with 870

Big tech firms are scooping up most of the AI patent rights – but Apple is falling behind its counterparts with a notable gap.

According to Stocklytics.com, Apple pegged 142 patents to its name in 2023, less than a quarter of Google’s total patents.

The site’s financial analyst, Edith Reads, comments: “Apple’s fewer patents do not necessarily imply a lack of innovation but rather a different strategic outlook.

“The Cupertino-based company has taken an AI approach that appears to be less about volume and more about targeted impactful innovations.”

Apple acquired the least patents compared to its competitors, Google, Samsung and Microsoft. However, the iPhone maker is actively working on partnerships with Google to integrate the new Gemini AI into its ecosystem.

Additionally, its latest acquisition of AI experts from Google is fueling its AI advancements.