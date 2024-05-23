APPLICATION DEVELOPER: Intermediate to Senior – Gauteng Centurion

Join our client’s team as an Application Developer (intermediate to Senior), where innovation meets impact! They are seeking talented Applications Developers to elevate their team and drive cutting-edge projects!

Key Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain software applications, collaborate with cross-functional teams, optimize and troubleshoot code, and implement user feedback to improve usability.

Required Skills:

Proficiency in Kotlin (Java) and TypeScript.

Beneficial skills:

C#

SQL Server

.Net

.Net core

React

React Native

NextJS

Git

Tailwind

CSS

NodeJs

JQuery

Apply now and be part of something extraordinary!

Desired Skills:

application developer

Kotlin

JAVA

TypeScript

C#

SQL Server

CSS

Learn more/Apply for this position