Join our client’s team as an Application Developer (intermediate to Senior), where innovation meets impact! They are seeking talented Applications Developers to elevate their team and drive cutting-edge projects!
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain software applications, collaborate with cross-functional teams, optimize and troubleshoot code, and implement user feedback to improve usability.
Required Skills:
Proficiency in Kotlin (Java) and TypeScript.
Beneficial skills:
C#
SQL Server
.Net
.Net core
React
React Native
NextJS
Git
Tailwind
CSS
NodeJs
JQuery
