APPLICATION DEVELOPER: Intermediate to Senior

May 23, 2024

Join our client’s team as an Application Developer (intermediate to Senior), where innovation meets impact! They are seeking talented Applications Developers to elevate their team and drive cutting-edge projects!
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain software applications, collaborate with cross-functional teams, optimize and troubleshoot code, and implement user feedback to improve usability.

Required Skills:
Proficiency in Kotlin (Java) and TypeScript.

Beneficial skills:
C#
SQL Server
.Net
.Net core
React
React Native
NextJS
Git
Tailwind
CSS
NodeJs
JQuery

